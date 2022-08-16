The L in Keith L. Williams’ name most likely stands for laughs, because the 15-year-old brings plenty of humor to the new Paramount+ movie “Secret Headquarters.” The action film follows a group of teens who stumble onto a superhero lair.

Besides delivering hilarious lines, Keith has mastered the art of screaming which can be heard during several scenes of the family-friendly feature film.

He’s best known to television audiences for his memorable role as “Jasper” on FOX’s “The Last Man on Earth” opposite Will Forte. Keith last starred in Nickelodeon’s sci-fi family comedy “The Astronauts,” executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

“Secret Headquarters” debuts exclusively on Paramount+ on August 12th.