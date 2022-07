Her character is a ray of sunshine surrounded by supervillains on the new Disney Channel show “The Villains of Valley View.” Kayden Muller-Janssen stars as “Hartley” on the series.

In real life, Kayden may be gifted with the same vivacious personality. The actress, singer, and dancer is set to drop a new song on Friday, July 22 and her first E.P. this fall.

As for this mult-hyphenate talent, she can be seen on “The Villains of Valley View” on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+.