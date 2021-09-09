Boundary-breaking former USTA president, CEO talks U.S. Open, new book

The world’s best tennis players are holding court in New York City, battling for a U.S. Open champion title.

Katrina Adams, who knows all too well what it takes to put on the major sporting event, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday.

Adams is the former president and CEO of the United States Tennis Association, and she also wrote a book that was released in February.

“Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One” is Adams’ own story of being the first Black woman and youngest person to ever lead the USTA.

Plus, Adams shared if she’s able to enjoy the U.S. Open more now as merely a fan.