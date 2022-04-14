She’s a familiar face with TV shows such as ‘Beverly Hills: 90210,’ ‘Murder in the First,’ and ‘The Expanse.’ However, for years, actor Kathleen Robertson has been working behind the scenes as a writer and producer. In her new series ‘Swimming with Sharks,’ Robertson is doing it all – showrunner, writer, and actor.

The film and TV star speaks with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about wearing all of these hats in Hollywood. They also talking about the secret to becoming a writer.

‘Swimming with Sharks’ is available April 15 on Roku.