New York (PIX11) There are some new children terrorizing the town in the modern reimagining of Stephen King’s ‘Children of the Corn.’ Young actress Kate Moyer, who also starred in ‘It,’ adds another horror movie to her resume portraying ‘Eden’ in the new film.

The story follows a young girl from Nebraska who is possessed by an evil spirit in a cornfield. She then recruits other kids in the town to kill adults and any one who goes against her. Kate shares that her character ‘Eden’ is an orphan who has had a difficult childhood.

‘Children of the Corn’ will be in theaters March 3, 2023. It will also be available On Demand and digital on March 21, 2023.