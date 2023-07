New York (PIX11) Actor Karl Walcott”s dream came true when he was cast in the final season of ‘Riverdale.’ Karl takes on the role of ‘Clay’ who he describes as a 1950’s angel.

Walcott wishes he joined the show sooner for a few more seasons. The cast was welcoming to him and the Canadian actor calls it a great experience. He is proud of himself and feels that getting the spot on ‘Riverdale’ is his breakthrough role for his acting career.

‘Riverdale’ airs Wednesdays at 9pm on the CW on PIX11.