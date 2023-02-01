New York (PIX11) Emmy-nominated host and bestselling author Karamo Brown continues to be the talk of the town as he nears the 4 month anniversary of his daytime talk show. On ‘Karamo,’ he focuses on helping everyday people with their relationships and family issues.

Karamo has been a fan of daytime talk shows since he was a teen. One of his heroes is Maury Povich. Brown feels great about what he’s accomplished so far. For him, it’s all about helping people heal. Even though, it can be exhausting at times, he loves the challenge.

Karamo recently released his second children’s book ‘I Am Okay To Feel.’ Co-written with his son Jason, the book’s message is about expressing feelings. Karamo believe kids have a difficult time sharing what they feel.. The book is available on Amazon and at your local bookstore.

New episodes of ‘Karamo’ air weekdays on PIX11 at 1pm.