YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Yonkers K9 training school will start this week, where several dogs and their handlers begin a rigorous certification process.

Training includes tracking scents and learning how to stay focused on busy city streets and trails.

The school will run for the next few months and a graduation will be held in December.

Yonkers officials said to not be alarmed if you see K9s in your neighborhood, but to leave them be so they can concentrate on training.