New York (PIX11) Singer, dancer, and actor Moon Jong Up performed for his fans at The Shops at Skyview in Queens. This was not his first time entertaining in the Big Apple. 10 years ago, he performed in Times Square.

A lot of people showed up to see the K-Pop singer at the mall. He is excited and honored to represent the Asian culture and promoting K-Pop culture in the United States.

Moon Jong Up is also making new music and preparing a new album.