Justin Johnson Cortez is representing in Hollywood. His Native American heritage is embraced on The CW’s new series ‘Walker: Independence.’ The show features a diverse leading cast which includes Cortez portray ‘Calian,’ a member of the Apache tribe.

Bringing authenticity to his role, Cortez works with an Apache translator to enhance his dialog on the show. It’s important measures like that which has made him proud to be a part of the series. He discusses that and more during his interview on PIX11 celebrating Native American History Month.

Justin’s upcoming film, ‘Gift of Fear,’ features a predominantly Native American cast and brings awareness to the many missing and abused Indigenous women which has gone unnoticed. The film became for personal to the cast.

The Old West comes alive on ‘Walker Independence’ on Thursday nights at 9pm on PIX11