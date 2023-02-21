New York (PIX11) New film ‘A Lot of Nothing’ may leave audiences feeling so many different emotions. The story follows a successful married couple ‘James’ and ‘Vanessa’. Their lives spiral out of control once they decide to seek justice on their neighbor.

Justin Hartley, who portrays ‘Brian,’ was eager to dive into the project. He expresses the collaboration with Mo McRae, who is making his feature film directorial debut, is something he’s proud of. McRae, known for his roles on ‘Empire’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ wanted to give audiences the access to a space to feel okay with how they felt.

‘A Lot of Nothing’ is now in theaters and available On Demand.