Justin Baldoni warmed his way into our hearts on the CW’s award-winning series “Jane The Virgin,” but now the actor, filmmaker and philanthropist can add author to his impressive resume.

Baldoni’s new book, “Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity,” is an investigation into his own ideas of what being a man means, as well as how masculinity is defined in our society.

Baldoni told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe what inspired him to write the very personal book and how the process has changed him and how he sees himself, as well as the world around him.

He also told us all about his film “6 Feet Apart” and working on the moving documentary “Clouds” for Disney+.