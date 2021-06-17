NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on Wednesday released a report on the racial impact of recent city rezonings.

In an effort to combat gentrification of New York neighborhoods, Williams is calling for “racial equity reports” to become a part of the process for future rezonings.

The public advocate joined the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to discuss the report and his latest push to stop displacement in our communities.

Legislation around the issue is set to be voted on by the City Council Thursday afternoon.

Under the law, collaboration between developers, the city and the community would be required through the development of a racial equity report on any future rezoning.

The report would analyze information on current housing conditions and projected employment opportunities, with a focus on race and ethnicity, as opposed to income groups and rent prices.

Read Williams’ report “Why New York City Needs a Racial Equity Report to be Part of the Land Rezoning Process” in full here.