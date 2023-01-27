NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams outlined the plan for New York City this year in the State of the City address, however, the city’s public advocate has differing views.

“Building the city the Mayor discussed requires a strong, progressive, effective city government, with the necessary support, staffing, and funding. The Mayor calls this his ‘Aaron Judge year’ – and the city needs it to be – but as we know, that success means committing the spending and the team needed to get stuff done,” public advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement.

Williams joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share his reaction to Mayor Adam’s State of the City address. Watch the video player for more.

