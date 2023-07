New York (PIX11) As the summer continues to heat up, so does the upcoming line-up of movies in July. Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley stops by and discusses the flicks with Dan and Hazel. Some movies are ‘Joy Ride’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, ‘Barbie’, ‘Talk To Me’, and ‘Oppenheimer.’

