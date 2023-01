New York (PIX11) Canadian actor Julian Bailey stars as ‘Peter Morrow’ in the Prime Video series ‘Three Pines’. The show follows ‘Chief Inspector Armand Gamache’ as he investigates a series of murders in a small town named ‘Three Pines’.

Julian describes ‘Three Pines’ as a small town with big secrets and all the characters have one. Their series with have audiences on the edge of their seats.

‘Three Pines’ is streaming now on Prime Video.