She is a self-made business woman, entrepreneur and now author with her new book “Brazen”. Many of you know Julia Haart from her Netflix show “My Unorthodox Life.” Season two is underway, and some things have really changed since filming began. Julia Haart shares a bit a what we can expect in the new season, addresses recent headlines and shares how she hopes her book empowers others to find their freedom.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction