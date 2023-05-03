New York (PIX11) Author Judy Blume’s classic book ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ finally comes to the big screen. The coming of age story follows a young girl, ‘Margaret,’ who explores the challenges of childhood, puberty, sexuality and religion. Even though this story was a best seller, it was considered controversial by some during the time of its release in the 1970’s.

Blume wanted to be honest with kids because adults in her life weren’t being truthful to her. She put off making this a movie for years until the right team came along and convinced her. Actress Abby Ryder Fortson who portrays ‘Margaret’ feels conversations depended in the story are needed.

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ is available in theaters April 28, 2023.