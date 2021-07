NEW YORK — No topic in comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson’s life seems off limits — family, dating roommates.

And when you have a roommate trying her hand at being a dominatrix, we’ll let’s just say there’s plenty to talk about. Judging by her new comedy album, “Yell Joy,” Johnson seems to have gone through a few roommates.

The actress, writer and comedian joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her new album and more.

Check out “Yell Joy” on Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora.