BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York Caribbean Festival is expected to draw close to 2 million people to Brooklyn Monday.

The festival, also known as the West Indian Day Parade, will start at 11 a.m. J’Ouvert celebrations have been held since 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

NYPD reported last year’s J’Ouvert as being one of the safest years on record.

You can watch special live coverage of the parade on PIX11 and PIX11.com. PIX11 Special: New York Carnival Parade airs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.