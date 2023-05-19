New York (PIX11) Josh Duhamel is back with the boys for another round of the ‘Buddy Games.’ Following the loss of one of their brothers, ‘Bobfather’ and the gang decide to honor him by stealing the urn and going on a trip to celebrate his life. However, they run into a little trouble when they find themselves in the middle of spring break.

Josh had a fun time reuniting with cast for the ‘Buddy Games: Sping Awakening.’ He says they were fearless and showed that people can stay youthful despite how old they are. Duhamel was also the director for the movie. He enjoyed shaping the story.

‘Buddy Games: Spring Awakening’ is in select movie theaters on May 19, 2023 and available on digital on June 2, 2023.