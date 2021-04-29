Jon Taffer talks new season of ‘Bar Rescue’

NEW YORK — Jon Taffer is the fixer! When it comes to helping bar owners turn their business around, he gets the job done, but it’s not always pretty.

This season, Taffer and the “Bar Rescue” team are headed to Las Vegas to rescue the city’s struggling nightlife industry.

The bar rescuer spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about what viewers can expect on the eighth season of “Bar Rescue.”

Catch Taffer and “Bar Rescue” beginning Sunday on the Paramount Network.

Correction: The spelling of Taffer’s name has been updated.