NEW YORK — Actor Jon Cryer may play a villain on-screen but he’s more of a superhero off-screen.

Cryer chats with PIX11 anchor Ojinika Obiekwe about his role as Lex Luthor on the hit CW show “Supergirl” and what fans can expect from season 6.

He’s also working with a group called Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which builds tiny houses for the homeless on unused land in California.

“Supergirl” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on PIX11.