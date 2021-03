Jon Batiste is a busy man!

For the last five and a half years, he’s been the band leader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Sunday, he won a Golden Globe for best original score for the animated film “Soul.”

He also has a new album, “We Are,” which comes out March 19.

Batiste spoke to PIX11 News’ Marysol Castro about his new album and the latest single “Cry.”

You can preorder a copy of “We Are” on Jon Batiste’s website.