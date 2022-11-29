NEW YORK (PIX11) — John’s Crazy Socks is getting into the holiday spirit by launching its 12 days of giving to support several charities.

Starting Thursday, the company will be donating a portion of every order to one of their charities, according to Mark Cronin, co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks.

For Giving Tuesday, the company will donate money to the Special Olympics. Co-founder John Cronin, who has Downs Syndrome, has been competing in the event for many years. He has raised about $100,000 for the Special Olympics, more than any other athlete, Mark Cronin said.

“It’s a very cool thing. Giving back is baked into everything we do,” he said.

The company has grown significantly and recently expanded to new headquarters on Long Island. They will be selling in retail stores next year and are making socks for other companies, the co-founders said.

“We’re just getting started,” John Cronin said.

