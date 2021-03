NEW YORK — John Cronin may have Down syndrome but that doesn’t stop him from pursuing his passion.

As founder of John’s Crazy Socks, he gets to share his love of socks with others. He also spends time bringing awareness to the public about Down syndrome.

Over the weekend, he co-hosted an online dance party with the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

John and his father, Mark, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to chat about the event and more.