New York (PIX11) Actor John Rubinstein, who people may know from ‘Family’ and ‘Crazy Like a Fox,’ is taking on a new acting challenge on Broadway. He stars as President Eisenhower in a one man show ‘Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground.’ The production tells the story of the 34th President’s family, upbringing, military, and much more through his eyes.

For John, this is a full circle moment. He actually met President Eisenhower when he was was a child. Rubinstein believes Eisenhower was one of the great presidents and learned a lot about him while doing the one-man show.

‘Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground’ runs through October 27, 2023. For tickets visit eisenhowertheplay.com.