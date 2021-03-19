John Oates, half of iconic music duo Hall & Oates, told PIX11 all about his “Oates Song Fest 7908” virtual benefit concert he organized with his wife to raise money for Feeding America and combat food insecurity.

The free show will feature Oates, his longtime music partner Daryl Hall, Dave Grohl, Jewel, Sara Bareilles, Monica, Darius Rucker, Gavin Degraw, Michael McDonald, Sheila E., Keb Mo, Sammy Hagar, Shawn Colvin, Jim James and many more.

You can stream the concert on nugs.tv for free on Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Plus, Oates teased possible Hall & Oates touring plans for later in the year if the pandemic allows.

The music legend also reminisced about Hall & Oates classics and reacted to their 1970s video for “She’s Gone” going viral recently.

Oates also let us know what he thought of this year’s Grammy Awards, including why he loves Bruno Mars.