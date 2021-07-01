Formerly incarcerated NYU graduate hopes to inspire others

NEW YORK — John Gargano is proof of the power of second chances, and he’s hoping his example can help inspire others.

Gargano says a personal trauma in his late 20s triggered a string of poor choices that led him to a 30-year federal prison sentence as a first time, non-violent drug offender.

While incarcerated, he used his time to educate himself as much as possible in preparation for the day he might be released.

That day came early, thanks to a pardon in 2016 from then President Barack Obama.

Five years later, Gargano is now the general manager at Chef Tom Colicchio’s Craft restaurant, as well as a graduate of the NYU School of Professional Studies.

Gargano spoke to the PIX11 Morning News on overcoming his trying experiences and how he worked to turn his life around.