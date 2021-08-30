John C. McGinley: From ‘Scrubs’ to the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ final season

NEW YORK — “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fans get your tissues ready, because the end is near.

The long-running comedy is in its final season, and to help close out the hit series, they brought in a Hollywood heavyweight who’s appeared in more than 70 films, including “Platoon,” “Wall Street,” “Nixon,” “Any Given Sunday,” and “42.”

Actor John C. McGinley, who’s also famous for his role in the hit series “Scrubs,” joined the PIX11 Morning News.

The New Jersey native told us all about being asked to join the final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” appearing in so many major films, how he met iconic director and producer Oliver Stone, and his time on “Scrubs.”

