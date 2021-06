NEW YORK — Joel McHale is a man with many jobs. He’s a comedian, an actor, chief happy hour officer and television host.

His latest gig is a real “who did it” type of show.

McHale hosts the new FOX game show “Crime Scene Kitchen,” and he also returns as host of ABC’s “Card Sharks.”

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the shows and what else he has in the works.