NEW YORK (PIX11) – Things are really starting to heat up for the New York Jets – and we’re not talking about the NFL Draft or the potential trade for quarterback Aaron Rodger.

Have you heard about the Public School Athletic League’s Girls’ Flag Football program? The Jets helped launch the league in 2011 with around 20 teams. Now, there are over 60 teams competing. There are also high school leagues in Long Island, the Hudson Valley and New Jersey.

Jets Senior Manager of Community Relations and Youth Football Elijah Hodges joined the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to chat about the program. Watch the video player for the full interview.

To learn more about the program, email empowher@newyorkjets.com.