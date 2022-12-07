New York (PIX11) Actress and singer Jessica Vosk continues to wow audiences with her incredible vocals. After leaving her Wall Street job to follow her dream to perform, she secured roles on Broadway in ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ and ‘Wicked’. She admits that it was a risk and she feels humbled every time she works a concert or Broadway.

It will come full circle for the ‘Wicked’ actress when she pays tribute to singer and actress Judy Garland. Jessica will perform at Carnegie Hall for ‘Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration’. She will sing classic songs from the entertainment icon’s catalog as they pay homage to Garland’s 100th year.

The show will be on Monday, December 12th at 8pm at Carnegie Hall. For tickets visit www.carnegiehall.org