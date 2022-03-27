JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The bacon is hot, the cocktails look great and the eggs are crackling. Hudson Hound in Jersey City transports diners back to beautiful and bountiful Ireland.

The first thing needed to be understood is the breakfast vocabulary at this restaurant’s stove. From rashers or bacon to pudding, which isn’t sweet at all but more of a sausage, to something called “hair of the dog that bit you.”

Chef Donal Crosbie puts a beautiful smoked cut of pork on the grill they use to cook just about everything. Owner Jason O’Brien says that’s one of the secrets to their success is how a leaner grilling of their breakfast meats imparts a smoky flavor and more delicious experience.

The full Irish breakfast, is replete with the chef’s mother’s Irish soda bread recipe, except it would be more accurate to refer to it by its Irish name: brown bread. Soon, the brunch table overfloweth, with an Irish take on lox and bagels: thinly pounded salmon carpaccio over house-made brown bread. There are toast points with two types of pate, blood sausage and white sausage and fried eggs.

A visit to the Emerald Isle outpost in Jersey City isn’t complete without something sweet: sticky toffee pudding, which O’Brien confesses, “for 22 years, chef makes it and I have it twice a week.” It’s a heavenly and decadent dessert and the perfect finish to a Hudson Hound visit.