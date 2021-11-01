Jeff Kinney talks about his newest book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot”

His “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series has been delighting kids for years and can be credited with stariting a reading revolution.

With more than 250 million copies of his series in print in 65 languages, 800 weeks straight on the New York Times bestsellers list,

and a few major motion picture adpations, to much anticipation Greg Kinney has just released a new book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,” the 16th book in his series.

Jeff joined us while on his book tour to talk about his new book, new new movie that will be released on December 3rd on Disney+, along with his future plans for the Diary of Wimpy kid series.

Jeff will be traveling to New Jersey on his book tour, for more information on dates and times head to wimpykid.com.