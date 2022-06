The CW series ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ is coming to an end. This will be its fourth and final season. However, fans have no need to worry. According to Jeanine Mason, the final episode is one of her greatest moments as a working actor. Mason stars as ‘Liz Ortecho.’

Tune in on Mondays at 8pm on PIX11 to watch all new episodes of ‘Roswell, New Mexico.’