MIDTOWN, Manhattan — To the beat of “Rhythm Nation” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” Janet Jackson fans can get up close to nearly 20 pieces of exclusive, authentic memorabilia at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square for a limited time.

From original concert costumes, to authenticated gold records and music video outfits, go back in time across Jackson’s more than four decades long career.

Jackson is auctioning off 1,500 of her personal items in a three-day auction in Beverly Hills and live online later this month, coinciding with the pop star’s 55th birthday. The once-in-a-lifetime event is being hosted by Julien’s Auctions.

The auction items will be on display in Times Square from Monday through Thursday, May 6 in the restaurant’s front-window display.

The auction kicks off Friday, May 14 and comes to a close on May 16, and takes place online as well.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to Jackson’s worldwide charity for children.