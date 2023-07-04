New York (PIX11) Actor James T. Lane is putting his story out there in his one man show ‘Triple Threat.’ His theatre production tells the journey of his life. As the only actor on stage, he portrays not only himself but other people in his life.

James feels the stage is his sacred place. ‘Triple Threat’ tells an authentic story that he believes is universal. Lane would love to take it to Broadway some day.

‘Triple Threat’ is running until July 30, 2023 at Theatre Row. For information visit www.bfany.org.