NEW YORK — James Monroe Iglehart won a Tony Award for his role as Genie in Aladdin. Now, the actor is bringing his magic back to Broadway — and the PIX11 Morning News.

Iglehart spoke with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Hazel Sanchez about the return of Broadway, his role in “Hamilton” and gave a glimpse into the kind of performance audiences can expect from “Freestyle Love Supreme.”

Plus, he gave us a personalized impromptu performance.