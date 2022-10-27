New York (PIX11) It’s the end of an era for horror fans. Since the late ’70s, Michael Myers has been terrorizing his sister ‘Laurie’ and it has lead to many classic ‘Halloween’ films.

James Jude Courtney, the man behind the mask in the 3 most recent movies, shared what it was like filming the final movie ‘Halloween Ends.’ He and Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrays ‘Laurie,’

were emotional for their final scenes together. Even though the franchise may be over, James would love to continue acting in horror films.

“Halloween Ends’ is available in theaters and also streaming on Peacock.