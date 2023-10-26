New York (PIX11) It has been 20 years since the debut of ‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’ and O.G. cast member Jai Rodriguez is still keeping audiences entertained. The actor and singer, who has starred on Broadway in ‘Rent’ and ‘The Producers,’ is now part of the audio drama ‘Around The Sun.’ It explores human connections with comedy, tragedy, and soul. He’s enjoying the experience of working on the series. The first couple of episodes of ‘Around The Sun’ have dropped, with more releasing weekly. It is available everywhere podcasts are found.

Jai, who has a passion for storytelling, will grace the stage for his 60 minute show ‘A Thousand Sweet Kisses.’ It will be navigate his journey through love, sex, and relationships.

‘Jai Rodriguez: A Thousand Sweet Kisses’ will be at 54 below on October 26 – 28, 2023. It will also be livestreamed October 27, 2023. For tickets and information visit 54below.org.