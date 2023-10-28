New York (PIX11) Some of our nation’s veterans are getting a home makeover that will make their lives more comfortable. Jack Maxwell hosts ‘American Homecoming,’ a show dedicated to changing the lives of the men and women who have served in the military and now are disabled.

According to Maxwell, their homes will be become more handicapped accessible. They can also expect new floors and a fresh paint job. Jack is hoping more people will watch and like the show so they can have future episodes.

The first episode of American Homecoming can be viewed at americanhomecoming.tv.