With hit after hit as solo artist and collaborator, this New York rules. And on May 7, Ja Rule and a few his friends are taking over the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy-nominated artist will be a part of the Mother’s Day Good Music Festival. Also performing, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Lil’ Mo.

When it comes to content, Ja Rule is a leading force in the hip hop community. Check out his new platform IConn — now available in the Apple App Store.