New York (PIX11) Actor J. Bernard Calloway continues to connect with audiences whether its on screen or stage. He portrays ‘Terry’ on the hit BET sitcom ‘The Ms. Pat Show.’ ‘Terry’ is the husband of ‘Ms. Pat’ and the character is based off her real life husband.

Season 2 of the series follows ‘Ms. Pat’ as she goes on her standup comedy journey. ‘Terry’ has to stay home with the kids and be the anchor of the family. Calloway expressed the fan reaction has been overwhelmingly great. One of the things that standouts with the show is its relatability. J. Bernard says anyone from any ethnicity can connect with the stories they tell on the show.

The seasoned actor can also be found on stage in the theater production of ‘The Harder They Come.’ The show follows a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica and is looking to become a recording artist. He takes on the role of ‘Preacher’. ‘The Harder They Come’ runs through April 9, 2023 at the Public Theater. For tickets go to the publictheater.org

‘The Ms. Pat Show’ is streaming on BET+.