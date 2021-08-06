Every triumph and tribulation at the Olympics has a back story.
For gold medal Olympic diver Tom Daley, the back story involves some yarn and a dog. Following his win in Tokyo, Daley was seen on the sidelines with his eyes not on the pool, put on his knitting needles. What frock, exactly, was Mr. Daley making?
For that we turn to our next guest, one of our favorite canines in the lower 48, Izzy the Frenchie and her dads Dr. Rick Hendrix and Shane Jordan. They’re filling us in on their connection to the Olympic athlete, where Izzy will be wearing this jumper, and the latest on this canine that’s one of the world’s most beloved dogs.
Izzy the Frenchie and her dads talk about their Olympic connection that has gone viral
