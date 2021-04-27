After ten years and eight seasons, Iyanla Vanzant’s award-winning OWN series “Iyanla: Fix My Life” is now in its final season.

The hit show and its inspiring host will say farewell with a two-hour special on Saturday, May 22, but before that, she spoke with the PIX11 Morning News.

Vanzant, a six-time New York Times bestselling author, spiritual life coach and the series’ host and executive producer, reflected on the impact of the program, as well as what she learned about herself from working on it for the past decade.

Plus, with the show still one of the highest-rated Saturday night programs on television, find out why Vanzant felt it was time to end this journey now – and what she might be up to next.

Watch “Iyanla: Fix My Life” Saturdays on OWN, and don’t miss the two-our finale on May 22 at 9 p.m.