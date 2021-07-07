‘It’s nice to be honored’: Sanitation employees among essential workers taking part in NYC parade

NEW YORK — New York City is set to honor 260 groups of essential workers during its Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade on Wednesday.

They were the ones who kept the city going during the pandemic, including Department of Sanitation workers, nine of whom died of COVID-19.

Sanitation worker Roy Tumminia told the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday he was looking forward to taking part in the parade.

“It’s fantastic. It’s really nice to be part of the festivities and everything going on today,” he said. “It’s nice to be honored even though Sanitation, we kind of work a little bit behind the scenes, nobody gets to see all the stuff we get to do.”

