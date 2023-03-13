NEW YORK (PIX11) — One day after losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time, Monday marks National Napping Day.

Dr. Adrian Pristas, the director of sleep medicine at Hackensack Meridian Health, joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the ABCs of catching some Zs.

“If you don’t get a good night’s sleep, you will need a nap, or at least feel like you need a nap. And that’s where some of the health issues come,” said Pristas. “It’s not the nap itself that’s harmful; it’s the fact that you might not be getting a good night’s sleep.”

