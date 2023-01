New York (PIX11) It’s true sister act for ‘The Really Loud House’ stars Catherine and Aubrey Bailey. The New Jersey natives are truly related and also star on the hit show which will be back for a second season.

Their real family might now be as big as theirs on the show but they are pretty loud according to the two young actresses. Both enjoy fashion and can’t wait to start shooting again in New Mexico.

Catch up on ‘The Really Loud House’ on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.