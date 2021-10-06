It’s a double crossover: Scott Wolf, Penn Jillette preview new ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

NEW YORK — It will be a freaky Friday night on PIX11 with not one, but two crossover episodes on tap.

First, “Nancy Drew” star Scott Wolf will get magical on a new episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Then, legendary performers Penn and Teller will guest star on “Nancy Drew!”

Yes, things are getting topsy turvy, but Wolf and Penn Jillitte stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to make sense of it all.

You can catch “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on PIX11 at 8 p.m. on Friday, followed by the Season 3 premiere of “Nancy Drew” at 9 p.m.

